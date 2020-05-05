Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

The shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $86 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Outperform the APLS stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. BofA/Merrill was of a view that APLS is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2019. Wedbush thinks that APLS is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.57.

The shares of the company added by 6.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.42 while ending the day at $34.11. During the trading session, a total of 642338.0 shares were traded which represents a 33.02% incline from the average session volume which is 959040.0 shares. APLS had ended its last session trading at $32.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.30 APLS 52-week low price stands at $16.85 while its 52-week high price is $45.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 418.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.21%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.65 and traded between $0.5237 and $0.58 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $13.22 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.86%, as 1.74M APLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.21% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 32.99% of Sundial Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.