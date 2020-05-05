Is There A Value in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) And WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

The shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Global Hunter Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2015. Global Hunter Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Global Hunter Securities advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2012, to Accumulate the USEG stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from C.K. Cooper Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2012. The stock was given Buy rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on May 20, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that USEG is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on May 03, 2011. C.K. Cooper thinks that USEG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 21, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 232.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.63.

The shares of the company added by 46.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.1913 while ending the day at $4.60. During the trading session, a total of 968040.0 shares were traded which represents a -9983.75% decline from the average session volume which is 9600.0 shares. USEG had ended its last session trading at $3.15. U.S. Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 USEG 52-week low price stands at $1.38 while its 52-week high price is $6.65.

The U.S. Energy Corp. generated 1.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is now rated as Outperform. Oppenheimer also rated WCC as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $74 suggesting that WCC could surge by 46.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.08% to reach $48.25/share. It started the day trading at $27.43 and traded between $25.02 and $25.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WCC’s 50-day SMA is 27.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.54. The stock has a high of $61.32 for the year while the low is $13.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.40%, as 3.55M USEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.54% of WESCO International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WCC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -180,091 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,940,681 shares of WCC, with a total valuation of $90,044,561. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more WCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,082,624 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its WESCO International Inc. shares by 12.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,379,112 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -497,607 shares of WESCO International Inc. which are valued at $77,212,709. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its WESCO International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 114,911 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,091,350 shares and is now valued at $47,787,348. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of WESCO International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.