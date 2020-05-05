Is There A Value in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

The shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens & Minor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Outperform the OMI stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $7.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on April 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. UBS was of a view that OMI is Neutral in its latest report on January 17, 2019. Barclays thinks that OMI is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $6.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 230.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.63.

The shares of the company added by 9.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.38 while ending the day at $8.03. During the trading session, a total of 2.73 million shares were traded which represents a 6.26% incline from the average session volume which is 2.91 million shares. OMI had ended its last session trading at $7.36. Owens & Minor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OMI 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $9.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens & Minor Inc. generated 67.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.67%. Owens & Minor Inc. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.49% to reach $6.13/share. It started the day trading at $4.23 and traded between $3.87 and $3.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXL’s 50-day SMA is 4.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.92. The stock has a high of $14.43 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.43%, as 11.23M OMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.10% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AXL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,695,345 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,136,273 shares of AXL, with a total valuation of $58,251,946. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,742,892 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,335,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -49,852 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. which are valued at $33,700,177. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,515 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,196,110 shares and is now valued at $18,757,957. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.