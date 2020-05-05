Is There A Value in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) And R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

The shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Macro S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that BMA is Hold in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BMA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $39.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.94.

The shares of the company added by 5.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.85 while ending the day at $16.10. During the trading session, a total of 509330.0 shares were traded which represents a -24.4% decline from the average session volume which is 409440.0 shares. BMA had ended its last session trading at $15.23. BMA 52-week low price stands at $13.59 while its 52-week high price is $77.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.63%. Banco Macro S.A. has the potential to record 10.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on September 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.05% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.55 and traded between $1.25 and $1.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRD’s 50-day SMA is 1.3709 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7777. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.34%, as 4.04M BMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.83% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.81% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.