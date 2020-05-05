Is There A Value in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) And GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.07.

The shares of the company added by 7.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.8694 while ending the day at $1.98. During the trading session, a total of 7.11 million shares were traded which represents a -10053.7% decline from the average session volume which is 69990.0 shares. ANIX had ended its last session trading at $1.84. Anixa Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 ANIX 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $5.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anixa Biosciences Inc. generated 2.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. Anixa Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.83% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.42 and traded between $11.113 and $11.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNMK’s 50-day SMA is 6.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.75. The stock has a high of $13.05 for the year while the low is $3.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.52%, as 2.89M ANIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.95% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 118.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GNMK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 42,109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,098,008 shares of GNMK, with a total valuation of $33,363,793. Cadian Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more GNMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,733,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by 26.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,137,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,061,112 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $21,167,036. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,414 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,668,296 shares and is now valued at $15,113,380. Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.