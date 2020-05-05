Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO), Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX)?

The shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 23, 2018. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 17, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on September 21, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that THMO is Neutral in its latest report on May 15, 2015. H.C. Wainwright thinks that THMO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 26, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 649.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.46.

The shares of the company added by 11.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.61 while ending the day at $12.21. During the trading session, a total of 870043.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. THMO had ended its last session trading at $11.00. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 12.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 THMO 52-week low price stands at $1.63 while its 52-week high price is $14.18.

The ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. generated 4.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.44%. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.23 and traded between $0.19 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.1950 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2600. The stock has a high of $1.31 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.48%, as 5.56M THMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.64% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,594,401 shares of LLEX, with a total valuation of $4,081,831.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Lilis Energy Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,436,356 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Lilis Energy Inc. which are valued at $248,490. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lilis Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 46,059 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,104,523 shares and is now valued at $191,082. Following these latest developments, around 10.50% of Lilis Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.