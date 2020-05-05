Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO), The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG)?

The shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Organovo Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 25, 2017. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ONVO is Overweight in its latest report on June 29, 2015. Jefferies thinks that ONVO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 29, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.47.

The shares of the company added by 8.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.41 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 966196.0 shares were traded which represents a -42.93% decline from the average session volume which is 676010.0 shares. ONVO had ended its last session trading at $0.40. Organovo Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.20 ONVO 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Organovo Holdings Inc. generated 30.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) is now rated as Positive. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.18% to reach $27.78/share. It started the day trading at $28.185 and traded between $26.34 and $27.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSG’s 50-day SMA is 21.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.71. The stock has a high of $29.35 for the year while the low is $11.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.08%, as 8.92M ONVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.29% of The Stars Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 124.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.51% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 6.60% of The Stars Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.