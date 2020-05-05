Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)?

The shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NTLA stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on July 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. ROTH Capital was of a view that NTLA is Neutral in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Wedbush thinks that NTLA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.98.

The shares of the company added by 10.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.35 while ending the day at $13.89. During the trading session, a total of 561925.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.58% incline from the average session volume which is 765400.0 shares. NTLA had ended its last session trading at $12.62. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.10 NTLA 52-week low price stands at $9.18 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intellia Therapeutics Inc. generated 57.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.04%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is now rated as Neutral. Susquehanna also rated SHOO as Downgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that SHOO could surge by 16.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.09% to reach $27.33/share. It started the day trading at $23.71 and traded between $22.62 and $22.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOO’s 50-day SMA is 25.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.73. The stock has a high of $44.79 for the year while the low is $16.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.39%, as 3.03M NTLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.03% of Steven Madden Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.47, while the P/B ratio is 2.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SHOO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -402,740 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,814,156 shares of SHOO, with a total valuation of $251,212,844. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHOO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $180,830,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,060,686 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -850,765 shares of Steven Madden Ltd. which are valued at $94,329,736. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Steven Madden Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,704,568 shares and is now valued at $86,057,115. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Steven Madden Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.