Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)?

The shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $7 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to In-line the GLOP stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Jefferies was of a view that GLOP is Hold in its latest report on February 06, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that GLOP is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 291.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.08.

The shares of the company added by 15.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.75 while ending the day at $5.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.64 million shares were traded which represents a -88.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. GLOP had ended its last session trading at $5.11. GasLog Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GLOP 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $21.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GasLog Partners LP generated 96.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.52%. GasLog Partners LP has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Susquehanna also rated JBLU as Downgrade on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that JBLU could surge by 31.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.43% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.68 and traded between $7.96 and $8.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JBLU’s 50-day SMA is 10.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.65. The stock has a high of $21.65 for the year while the low is $6.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.81%, as 15.24M GLOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.71% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more JBLU shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,291,540 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,723,300 shares of JBLU, with a total valuation of $266,023,535. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more JBLU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $204,742,867 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its JetBlue Airways Corporation shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,475,275 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -55,800 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation which are valued at $201,153,711. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its JetBlue Airways Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 738,643 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,344,383 shares and is now valued at $128,382,228. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.