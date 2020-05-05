Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON), Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)?

The shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $3 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Superconductor Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2015. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that SCON is Buy in its latest report on August 20, 2013. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that SCON is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.58.

The shares of the company added by 12.97% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.2152 while ending the day at $0.27. During the trading session, a total of 7.92 million shares were traded which represents a -186.92% decline from the average session volume which is 2.76 million shares. SCON had ended its last session trading at $0.24. Superconductor Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SCON 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $1.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Superconductor Technologies Inc. generated 713000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.79%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Raymond James also rated LL as Upgrade on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that LL could down by -0.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.45% to reach $6.60/share. It started the day trading at $6.92 and traded between $6.42 and $6.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LL’s 50-day SMA is 6.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.44. The stock has a high of $13.55 for the year while the low is $3.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.15%, as 7.31M SCON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.54% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.27, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -207,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,137,377 shares of LL, with a total valuation of $19,404,298. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,472,007 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares by 0.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,648,420 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,952 shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. which are valued at $7,731,090. In the same vein, Royce & Associates LP increased its Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 74,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,165,023 shares and is now valued at $5,463,958. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.