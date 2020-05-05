Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)?

The shares of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $40 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Overstock.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Buy the OSTK stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on September 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Maxim Group was of a view that OSTK is Buy in its latest report on February 01, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that OSTK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 413.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.55.

The shares of the company added by 8.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.10 while ending the day at $13.00. During the trading session, a total of 4.46 million shares were traded which represents a -83.58% decline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. OSTK had ended its last session trading at $11.98. Overstock.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OSTK 52-week low price stands at $2.53 while its 52-week high price is $29.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Overstock.com Inc. generated 114.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.21%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $3.60/share. It started the day trading at $5.30 and traded between $4.89 and $4.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTX’s 50-day SMA is 4.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.98. The stock has a high of $19.25 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.16%, as 2.33M OSTK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.11% of Garrett Motion Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -204,842 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,409,670 shares of GTX, with a total valuation of $21,191,656. Sessa Capital IM LP meanwhile bought more GTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,835,844 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deccan Value Investors LP decreased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by 1.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,200,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -132,343 shares of Garrett Motion Inc. which are valued at $20,593,730. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Garrett Motion Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 119,743 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,445,422 shares and is now valued at $9,853,907. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Garrett Motion Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.