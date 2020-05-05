Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA), Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)?

The shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2016. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IZEA Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 441.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.29.

The shares of the company added by 73.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.29 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 78.77 million shares were traded which represents a -5734.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. IZEA had ended its last session trading at $0.22. IZEA Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 IZEA 52-week low price stands at $0.07 while its 52-week high price is $0.95.

The IZEA Worldwide Inc. generated 5.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -114.29%. IZEA Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at C.K. Cooper published a research note on July 19, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.15 and traded between $0.14 and $0.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUSA’s 50-day SMA is 0.1238 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.1644. The stock has a high of $0.29 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.46%, as 3.74M IZEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.89% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC bought more HUSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 595.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC purchasing 134,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 156,705 shares of HUSA, with a total valuation of $18,648. Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more HUSA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,028 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Houston American Energy Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 135,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Houston American Energy Corp. which are valued at $16,098. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Houston American Energy Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 133,197 shares and is now valued at $15,850. Following these latest developments, around 12.04% of Houston American Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.