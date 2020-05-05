Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR), Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.86.

The shares of the company added by 10.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.4212 while ending the day at $2.71. During the trading session, a total of 915731.0 shares were traded which represents a 5.13% incline from the average session volume which is 965290.0 shares. BBAR had ended its last session trading at $2.45. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 1.08. BBAR 52-week low price stands at $2.10 while its 52-week high price is $12.58.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.58%. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on January 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. It started the day trading at $7.2318 and traded between $6.81 and $6.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMRA’s 50-day SMA is 6.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.82. The stock has a high of $23.39 for the year while the low is $2.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 131202.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 244.92%, as 452,543 BBAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.93% of Biomerica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 128.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 123.79% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 126,221 shares of BMRA, with a total valuation of $902,480.

Similarly, Heritage Investors Management Cor… decreased its Biomerica Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Biomerica Inc. which are valued at $111,183. Following these latest developments, around 13.20% of Biomerica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.