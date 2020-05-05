Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)?

The shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $75 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2019, to Overweight the RARE stock while also putting a $83 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. Citigroup was of a view that RARE is Neutral in its latest report on November 08, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that RARE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $73.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.18.

The shares of the company added by 10.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $57.45 while ending the day at $64.72. During the trading session, a total of 597040.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.1% decline from the average session volume which is 562740.0 shares. RARE had ended its last session trading at $58.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.10 RARE 52-week low price stands at $31.99 while its 52-week high price is $70.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. generated 433.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.98%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has the potential to record -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Goldman also rated GRPN as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $2.40 suggesting that GRPN could surge by 14.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.00% to reach $1.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.15 and traded between $1.07 and $1.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRPN’s 50-day SMA is 0.9942 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3251. The stock has a high of $3.75 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.21%, as 23.66M RARE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.38% of Groupon Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 19.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Trust Advisors LP bought more GRPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 186.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Trust Advisors LP purchasing 41,664,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,017,240 shares of GRPN, with a total valuation of $62,736,895. PAR Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more GRPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,233,290 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Groupon Inc. shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 42,749,231 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 227,742 shares of Groupon Inc. which are valued at $41,894,246. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Groupon Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.