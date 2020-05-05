Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)?

The shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2018, to Outperform the PRTS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2014. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $4.50. Barrington Research was of a view that PRTS is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 16, 2012. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PRTS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 285.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.31.

The shares of the company added by 6.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.16 while ending the day at $3.55. During the trading session, a total of 844423.0 shares were traded which represents a -329.45% decline from the average session volume which is 196630.0 shares. PRTS had ended its last session trading at $3.32. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PRTS 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $3.70.

The U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. generated 2.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated FTAI as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FTAI could surge by 40.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.97% to reach $17.10/share. It started the day trading at $10.71 and traded between $9.73 and $10.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTAI’s 50-day SMA is 11.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.60. The stock has a high of $21.73 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 345889.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 174.62%, as 949,883 PRTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.41% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 866.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.90% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.50% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.