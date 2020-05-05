Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)?

The shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on December 07, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 14, 2018, to Buy the PGNX stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Aegis Capital was of a view that PGNX is Buy in its latest report on October 27, 2016. Jefferies thinks that PGNX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.78.

The shares of the company added by 5.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.60 while ending the day at $3.89. During the trading session, a total of 721620.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.86% incline from the average session volume which is 973370.0 shares. PGNX had ended its last session trading at $3.68. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 PGNX 52-week low price stands at $1.89 while its 52-week high price is $6.37.

The Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 42.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.23%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Dawson James also rated CVM as Initiated on March 02, 2015, with its price target of $3 suggesting that CVM could surge by 23.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.65% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.00 and traded between $13.70 and $13.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVM’s 50-day SMA is 12.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.75. The stock has a high of $17.88 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.56%, as 6.08M PGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.06% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 947.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 101.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CVM shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 215,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,055,666 shares of CVM, with a total valuation of $23,722,386. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,715,573 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CEL-SCI Corporation shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 526,543 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,164 shares of CEL-SCI Corporation which are valued at $6,076,306. In the same vein, D.A. Davidson & Co. (Investment M… increased its CEL-SCI Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 29,519 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 499,001 shares and is now valued at $5,758,472. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of CEL-SCI Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.