Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI), Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1367.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.16.

The shares of the company added by 48.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.1244 while ending the day at $13.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -65.41% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. AHPI had ended its last session trading at $9.08. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AHPI 52-week low price stands at $0.92 while its 52-week high price is $45.00.

The Allied Healthcare Products Inc. generated 352000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.07% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.30 and traded between $1.10 and $1.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NR’s 50-day SMA is 1.5394 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.1753. The stock has a high of $8.08 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.40%, as 1.87M AHPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -48,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,248,499 shares of NR, with a total valuation of $11,883,904. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,511,901 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Newpark Resources Inc. shares by 1.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,490,495 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -92,973 shares of Newpark Resources Inc. which are valued at $6,718,974. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Newpark Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,427 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,658,631 shares and is now valued at $4,178,792. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Newpark Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.