Is It Crazy To Buy Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) And Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.55.

The shares of the company added by 7.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.91 while ending the day at $2.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -226.81% decline from the average session volume which is 346510.0 shares. PHIO had ended its last session trading at $1.86. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 PHIO 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $28.05.

The Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. generated 6.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$4.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.06%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has the potential to record -14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.86% to reach $1.27/share. It started the day trading at $0.4954 and traded between $0.432 and $0.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XOG’s 50-day SMA is 0.4577 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9913. The stock has a high of $4.64 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.36%, as 20.74M PHIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.69% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more XOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 2,027,004 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,669,897 shares of XOG, with a total valuation of $4,924,697. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more XOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,535,033 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,903,182 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -300,242 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. which are valued at $3,335,143. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,467,351 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,422,901 shares and is now valued at $2,288,464. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.