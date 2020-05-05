Is It Crazy To Buy Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) And Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)

The shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Sell the OAS stock while also putting a $0.25 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. Barclays was of a view that OAS is Underweight in its latest report on March 24, 2020. Stephens thinks that OAS is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.36.

The shares of the company added by 6.14% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.5521 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 31.43 million shares were traded which represents a 3.16% incline from the average session volume which is 32.46 million shares. OAS had ended its last session trading at $0.60. Oasis Petroleum Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OAS 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $5.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Petroleum Inc. generated 20.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Stephens also rated DENN as Resumed on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that DENN could surge by 38.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.67% to reach $15.93/share. It started the day trading at $10.38 and traded between $9.50 and $9.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DENN’s 50-day SMA is 10.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.70. The stock has a high of $23.88 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.10%, as 2.06M OAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.84% of Denny’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more DENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -272,193 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,129,147 shares of DENN, with a total valuation of $47,071,849. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more DENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,702,651 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Denny’s Corporation shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,760,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -123,562 shares of Denny’s Corporation which are valued at $28,882,506. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Denny’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 531,811 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,099,600 shares and is now valued at $23,804,928. Following these latest developments, around 3.20% of Denny’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.