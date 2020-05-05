Is It Crazy To Buy NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) And Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

The shares of NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NantKwest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that NK is Sell in its latest report on May 16, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that NK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 316.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.56.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.52 while ending the day at $3.96. During the trading session, a total of 588294.0 shares were traded which represents a 37.19% incline from the average session volume which is 936560.0 shares. NK had ended its last session trading at $3.63. NantKwest Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 NK 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $9.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NantKwest Inc. generated 15.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.5%. NantKwest Inc. has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $112. Deutsche Bank also rated WHR as Initiated on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $153 suggesting that WHR could down by -2.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $112.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.50% to reach $103.00/share. It started the day trading at $111.23 and traded between $105.82 and $106.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WHR’s 50-day SMA is 104.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 137.14. The stock has a high of $163.64 for the year while the low is $64.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.49%, as 7.25M NK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.62% of Whirlpool Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.44, while the P/B ratio is 2.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 41,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,163,912 shares of WHR, with a total valuation of $700,463,650. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more WHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $665,070,978 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Whirlpool Corporation shares by 0.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,302,080 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 16,186 shares of Whirlpool Corporation which are valued at $283,318,464. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Whirlpool Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,836 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,166,939 shares and is now valued at $271,723,366. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Whirlpool Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.