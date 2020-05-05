Is It Crazy To Buy Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) And Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)

The shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Green Plains Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that GPRE is Buy in its latest report on July 10, 2017. BB&T Capital Mkts thinks that GPRE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 19, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.29.

The shares of the company added by 16.64% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.82 while ending the day at $6.59. During the trading session, a total of 906359.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.1% decline from the average session volume which is 713110.0 shares. GPRE had ended its last session trading at $5.65. Green Plains Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GPRE 52-week low price stands at $3.77 while its 52-week high price is $17.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Green Plains Inc. generated 269.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -158.54%. Green Plains Inc. has the potential to record -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.41% to reach $3.29/share. It started the day trading at $0.77 and traded between $0.70 and $0.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTNB’s 50-day SMA is 0.7638 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9981. The stock has a high of $2.49 for the year while the low is $0.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.87%, as 14.37M GPRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.99% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,188,312 shares of MTNB, with a total valuation of $6,112,987. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTNB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,172,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baker Bros. Advisors LP increased its Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares by 32.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,632,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 647,383 shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,579,409. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 140,037 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,188,936 shares and is now valued at $1,313,362. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.