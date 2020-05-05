Is A Downturn Overdue? Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)?

The shares of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $3 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veritone Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the VERI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Sell rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on February 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. ROTH Capital was of a view that VERI is Buy in its latest report on September 29, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that VERI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 428.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 85.68.

The shares of the company added by 29.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.86 while ending the day at $6.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.85 million shares were traded which represents a -539.27% decline from the average session volume which is 446490.0 shares. VERI had ended its last session trading at $4.98. Veritone Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 VERI 52-week low price stands at $1.22 while its 52-week high price is $9.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veritone Inc. generated 44.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.31%. Veritone Inc. has the potential to record -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.17% to reach $26.25/share. It started the day trading at $24.10 and traded between $22.56 and $23.19 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $34.02 for the year while the low is $13.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.45%, as 1.19M VERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.32% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 116.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.49% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,250,000 shares of AMK, with a total valuation of $45,877,500. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more AMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,327,507 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC increased its AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares by 31.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,263,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 306,024 shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. which are valued at $25,753,712. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 180,947 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,172,451 shares and is now valued at $23,906,276. Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.