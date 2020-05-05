Is A Downturn Overdue? International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)?

The shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $32.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Seaways Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2019, to Buy the INSW stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $21.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. JP Morgan was of a view that INSW is Overweight in its latest report on June 13, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that INSW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.41.

The shares of the company added by 6.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.64 while ending the day at $25.39. During the trading session, a total of 508700.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.28% incline from the average session volume which is 566970.0 shares. INSW had ended its last session trading at $23.93. International Seaways Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 INSW 52-week low price stands at $14.89 while its 52-week high price is $31.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Seaways Inc. generated 89.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.97%. International Seaways Inc. has the potential to record 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. B. Riley FBR also rated SBGI as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that SBGI could surge by 44.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.77% to reach $27.06/share. It started the day trading at $16.07 and traded between $14.795 and $15.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBGI’s 50-day SMA is 17.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.52. The stock has a high of $66.57 for the year while the low is $10.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.01%, as 8.51M INSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.12% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SBGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,149,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,920,537 shares of SBGI, with a total valuation of $143,442,235. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SBGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,724,745 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by 3.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,987,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -103,674 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. which are valued at $48,045,319. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,130,628 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,966,199 shares and is now valued at $47,696,480. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.