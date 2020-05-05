Is A Downturn Overdue? Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)?

The shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Euronav NV, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that EURN is Overweight in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that EURN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.91.

The shares of the company added by 6.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.895 while ending the day at $11.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.69 million shares were traded which represents a -21.52% decline from the average session volume which is 3.04 million shares. EURN had ended its last session trading at $10.64. EURN 52-week low price stands at $7.21 while its 52-week high price is $13.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Euronav NV generated 183.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.0%. Euronav NV has the potential to record 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.47% to reach $3.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.91 and traded between $3.40 and $3.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOSL’s 50-day SMA is 3.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.09. The stock has a high of $14.91 for the year while the low is $2.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.66%, as 12.81M EURN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.89% of Fossil Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.20% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,534,023 shares of FOSL, with a total valuation of $24,786,936. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FOSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,181,516 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Fossil Group Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,811,247 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Fossil Group Inc. which are valued at $15,829,003. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fossil Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,620,287 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,662,572 shares and is now valued at $12,049,862. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Fossil Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.