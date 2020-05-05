Is A Downturn Overdue? Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO), MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)?

The shares of Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cytosorbents Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2016. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by WBB Securities in its report released on October 29, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. MLV & Co was of a view that CTSO is Buy in its latest report on May 12, 2015. MLV & Co thinks that CTSO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 01, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.21.

The shares of the company added by 9.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.21 while ending the day at $9.38. During the trading session, a total of 720043.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.48% incline from the average session volume which is 953500.0 shares. CTSO had ended its last session trading at $8.60. Cytosorbents Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 CTSO 52-week low price stands at $3.49 while its 52-week high price is $10.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cytosorbents Corporation generated 12.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.38%. Cytosorbents Corporation has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Robert W. Baird also rated MTZ as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $63 suggesting that MTZ could surge by 25.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.52% to reach $46.83/share. It started the day trading at $36.59 and traded between $34.655 and $35.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTZ’s 50-day SMA is 36.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.10. The stock has a high of $73.71 for the year while the low is $22.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.03%, as 8.02M CTSO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.78% of MasTec Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 445,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,779,316 shares of MTZ, with a total valuation of $221,887,013. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MTZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,151,866 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its MasTec Inc. shares by 11.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,152,087 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 431,624 shares of MasTec Inc. which are valued at $135,897,808. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its MasTec Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 81,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,698,130 shares and is now valued at $88,309,795. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of MasTec Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.