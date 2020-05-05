Is A Downturn Overdue? BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)?

The shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 24, 2019, to Sector Perform the BCRX stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BCRX is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2018. Seaport Global Securities thinks that BCRX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 184.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.57.

The shares of the company added by 11.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.38 while ending the day at $3.93. During the trading session, a total of 9.22 million shares were traded which represents a -6.2% decline from the average session volume which is 8.68 million shares. BCRX had ended its last session trading at $3.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BCRX 52-week low price stands at $1.38 while its 52-week high price is $8.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 115.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1300.0%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated WWD as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $145 suggesting that WWD could surge by 11.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.80% to reach $62.83/share. It started the day trading at $57.73 and traded between $54.93 and $55.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWD’s 50-day SMA is 70.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.51. The stock has a high of $129.06 for the year while the low is $46.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.52%, as 3.18M BCRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.55% of Woodward Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 960.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more WWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 467.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 5,544,823 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,730,932 shares of WWD, with a total valuation of $400,086,598. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $311,383,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by 4.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,589,012 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -210,944 shares of Woodward Inc. which are valued at $272,770,873. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,623 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,296,854 shares and is now valued at $77,085,002. Following these latest developments, around 6.93% of Woodward Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.