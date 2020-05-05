Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

The shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cameco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from Scotia Howard Weil Markets when it published its report on September 28, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CCJ is Outperform in its latest report on October 20, 2017. Raymond James thinks that CCJ is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.37.

The shares of the company added by 5.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.36 while ending the day at $10.88. During the trading session, a total of 6.1 million shares were traded which represents a -63.52% decline from the average session volume which is 3.73 million shares. CCJ had ended its last session trading at $10.29. Cameco Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 81.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.29, with a beta of 0.88. Cameco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 CCJ 52-week low price stands at $5.30 while its 52-week high price is $11.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cameco Corporation generated 794.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 160.0%. Cameco Corporation has the potential to record 0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Stephens also rated PRTY as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that PRTY could surge by 75.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.75% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.63 and traded between $0.5399 and $0.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTY’s 50-day SMA is 0.8351 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2771. The stock has a high of $8.53 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.47%, as 15.98M CCJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.57% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more PRTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 131.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 4,521,921 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,951,931 shares of PRTY, with a total valuation of $3,641,984. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PRTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,510,924 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by 16.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,295,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 759,332 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. which are valued at $2,425,112. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,919,707 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,950,372 shares and is now valued at $1,809,270. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Party City Holdco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.