Expensive Market, What To Buy? Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

The shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $73 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acceleron Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Overweight the XLRN stock while also putting a $107 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $122. Citigroup was of a view that XLRN is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Barclays thinks that XLRN is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $110.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 162.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.15.

The shares of the company added by 9.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $87.59 while ending the day at $97.00. During the trading session, a total of 524142.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.67% incline from the average session volume which is 538540.0 shares. XLRN had ended its last session trading at $88.72. Acceleron Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.50 XLRN 52-week low price stands at $37.01 while its 52-week high price is $103.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Acceleron Pharma Inc. generated 237.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -68.18%. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.32% to reach $10.28/share.

A look at its technical shows that AINV’s 50-day SMA is 9.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.96. The stock has a high of $18.33 for the year while the low is $5.20. At the moment, only 4.18% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.93% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apollo Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.