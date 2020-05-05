Analysts Turn Mixed On Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)

The shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision Drilling Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that PDS is Hold in its latest report on March 15, 2019. Raymond James thinks that PDS is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.30.

The shares of the company added by 8.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.47 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a 24.2% incline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. PDS had ended its last session trading at $0.50. Precision Drilling Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 PDS 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $2.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision Drilling Corporation generated 72.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Precision Drilling Corporation has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Loop Capital also rated R as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that R could surge by 20.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.18% to reach $41.20/share. It started the day trading at $34.35 and traded between $31.39 and $32.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that R’s 50-day SMA is 30.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.09. The stock has a high of $64.28 for the year while the low is $22.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.84%, as 3.36M PDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.26% of Ryder System Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more R shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,052,058 shares of R, with a total valuation of $133,576,414. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more R shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,116,777 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Ryder System Inc. shares by 10.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,619,637 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 354,307 shares of Ryder System Inc. which are valued at $95,703,202. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP increased its Ryder System Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 41,903 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,726,423 shares and is now valued at $45,646,624. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Ryder System Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.