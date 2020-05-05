Analysts Turn Mixed On NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC), Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

The shares of NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Midtown Partners in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2015. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5.30 price target. Midtown Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NanoViricides Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 421.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.21.

The shares of the company added by 14.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.00 while ending the day at $6.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a 43.25% incline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. NNVC had ended its last session trading at $5.78. NanoViricides Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 NNVC 52-week low price stands at $1.27 while its 52-week high price is $19.20.

The NanoViricides Inc. generated 708000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.43% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.81 and traded between $2.59 and $2.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VXRT’s 50-day SMA is 2.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.93. The stock has a high of $4.12 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1283834.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.08%, as 602,375 NNVC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of Vaxart Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 61.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 711.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC sold more VXRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -26.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC selling -6,600,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,600,000 shares of VXRT, with a total valuation of $32,922,000. BML Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more VXRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,961,044 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Vaxart Inc. shares by 41.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,369,774 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 403,821 shares of Vaxart Inc. which are valued at $2,424,500. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vaxart Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 477,223 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 517,632 shares and is now valued at $916,209. Following these latest developments, around 1.04% of Vaxart Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.