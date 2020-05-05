Analysts Turn Mixed On Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES)

The shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $56 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Outperform the MMP stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 59. SunTrust was of a view that MMP is Buy in its latest report on March 23, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that MMP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.09.

The shares of the company added by 6.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $39.80 while ending the day at $43.93. During the trading session, a total of 2.41 million shares were traded which represents a -0.84% decline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. MMP had ended its last session trading at $41.21. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 MMP 52-week low price stands at $22.02 while its 52-week high price is $67.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. generated 139.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has the potential to record 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.65% to reach $1.90/share. It started the day trading at $1.37 and traded between $0.8011 and $0.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QES’s 50-day SMA is 1.1991 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8800. The stock has a high of $4.95 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7331.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 152.99%, as 18,547 MMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.26% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 44.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.44% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,288,449 shares of QES, with a total valuation of $2,860,951. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile sold more QES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $727,055 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 363,610 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc. which are valued at $316,341. In the same vein, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… decreased its Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 203,214 shares and is now valued at $176,796. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.