Analysts Turn Mixed On Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC), Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)

The shares of Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $24 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clarivate Analytics Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CCC is Outperform in its latest report on December 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that CCC is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.88.

The shares of the company added by 5.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $20.00 while ending the day at $23.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a 13.81% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. CCC had ended its last session trading at $22.59. Clarivate Analytics Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CCC 52-week low price stands at $12.70 while its 52-week high price is $24.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clarivate Analytics Plc generated 76.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32827.27%. Clarivate Analytics Plc has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Dougherty & Company also rated CATS as Initiated on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that CATS could surge by 16.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.35% to reach $29.50/share. It started the day trading at $27.49 and traded between $24.14 and $24.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CATS’s 50-day SMA is 18.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.68. The stock has a high of $32.55 for the year while the low is $8.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.65%, as 2.78M CCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 41.71% of Catasys Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 289.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 57.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CATS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 4,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 449,054 shares of CATS, with a total valuation of $6,839,092. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CATS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,180,045 worth of shares.

Similarly, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its Catasys Inc. shares by 0.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 279,312 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 340 shares of Catasys Inc. which are valued at $4,253,922. In the same vein, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. increased its Catasys Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,660 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 224,612 shares and is now valued at $3,420,841. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Catasys Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.