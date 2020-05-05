Analysts Turn Mixed On Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC), Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)

The shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ardmore Shipping Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Hold the ASC stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ABN Amro Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2017. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ASC is Buy in its latest report on December 15, 2015. Stifel thinks that ASC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.02.

The shares of the company added by 7.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.11 while ending the day at $6.82. During the trading session, a total of 511066.0 shares were traded which represents a -10.45% decline from the average session volume which is 462700.0 shares. ASC had ended its last session trading at $6.36. Ardmore Shipping Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 ASC 52-week low price stands at $3.73 while its 52-week high price is $9.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ardmore Shipping Corporation generated 51.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has the potential to record 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. B. Riley FBR also rated TLRD as Downgrade on March 14, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that TLRD could surge by 66.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.05% to reach $4.30/share. It started the day trading at $1.56 and traded between $1.38 and $1.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRD’s 50-day SMA is 2.0144 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.9826. The stock has a high of $8.39 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.42%, as 23.39M ASC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 49.31% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TLRD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -113,239 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,133,679 shares of TLRD, with a total valuation of $12,412,601. Scion Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more TLRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,960,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by 1.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,381,985 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,451 shares of Tailored Brands Inc. which are valued at $5,884,654. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 855,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,528,885 shares and is now valued at $2,660,260. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Tailored Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.