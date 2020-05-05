Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

The shares of Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $100 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trex Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the TREX stock while also putting a $126 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $104. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on November 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 91. B. Riley FBR was of a view that TREX is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that TREX is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $92.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.33.

The shares of the company added by 8.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $90.36 while ending the day at $99.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a -155.02% decline from the average session volume which is 929460.0 shares. TREX had ended its last session trading at $91.89. Trex Company Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.04, with a beta of 1.64. Trex Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 TREX 52-week low price stands at $56.22 while its 52-week high price is $111.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trex Company Inc. generated 148.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.48%. Trex Company Inc. has the potential to record 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Susquehanna also rated LUV as Upgrade on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that LUV could surge by 34.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.71% to reach $42.31/share. It started the day trading at $27.94 and traded between $26.50 and $27.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LUV’s 50-day SMA is 36.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.07. The stock has a high of $58.83 for the year while the low is $28.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.47%, as 8.37M TREX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.27, while the P/B ratio is 1.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more LUV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -230,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,858,480 shares of LUV, with a total valuation of $2,558,880,473. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… meanwhile sold more LUV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,828,038,068 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Southwest Airlines Co. shares by 2.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,729,343 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -939,420 shares of Southwest Airlines Co. which are valued at $1,379,151,904. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Southwest Airlines Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 415,549 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 34,800,860 shares and is now valued at $1,239,258,625. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Southwest Airlines Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.