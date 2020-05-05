Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI), Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

The shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BWS Financial in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Energy company has also assigned a $58 price target. BWS Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Renewable Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 24, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. BWS Financial was of a view that REGI is Buy in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that REGI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.02.

The shares of the company added by 6.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.16 while ending the day at $24.57. During the trading session, a total of 742911.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.93% incline from the average session volume which is 806910.0 shares. REGI had ended its last session trading at $23.06. Renewable Energy Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 1.42. Renewable Energy Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 REGI 52-week low price stands at $9.90 while its 52-week high price is $31.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Renewable Energy Group Inc. generated 191.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 187.79%. Renewable Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Needham also rated LYFT as Reiterated on April 28, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that LYFT could surge by 45.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.70% to reach $49.19/share. It started the day trading at $29.00 and traded between $26.27 and $27.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYFT’s 50-day SMA is 29.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.11. The stock has a high of $68.33 for the year while the low is $14.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.07%, as 18.44M REGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.88% of Lyft Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LYFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 141.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 23,145,631 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,507,790 shares of LYFT, with a total valuation of $1,060,784,162. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LYFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $472,022,141 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,225,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Lyft Inc. which are valued at $194,011,737. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 78,568 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,016,873 shares and is now valued at $188,403,040. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Lyft Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.