Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)

The shares of OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OPKO Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 14, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Standpoint Research in its report released on June 21, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Standpoint Research was of a view that OPK is Buy in its latest report on June 03, 2016. Barrington Research thinks that OPK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 31, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.04.

The shares of the company added by 10.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.09 while ending the day at $2.36. During the trading session, a total of 10.75 million shares were traded which represents a 33.39% incline from the average session volume which is 16.14 million shares. OPK had ended its last session trading at $2.13. OPKO Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OPK 52-week low price stands at $1.12 while its 52-week high price is $2.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The OPKO Health Inc. generated 85.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -133.33%. OPKO Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) is now rated as Neutral. Keefe Bruyette also rated WMC as Initiated on March 18, 2019, with its price target of $10.50 suggesting that WMC could surge by 8.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.86% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.85 and traded between $2.61 and $2.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WMC’s 50-day SMA is 5.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.87. The stock has a high of $11.33 for the year while the low is $1.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.55%, as 5.03M OPK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.47% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -110,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,810,673 shares of WMC, with a total valuation of $11,016,441. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more WMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,973,384 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares by 2.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,593,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,734 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation which are valued at $5,939,181. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 198,564 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,462,804 shares and is now valued at $3,349,821. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.