Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

The shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $160 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Buy the ALNY stock while also putting a $200 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the Chardan Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $190. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 128. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ALNY is Buy in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Goldman thinks that ALNY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 107.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.99.

The shares of the company added by 5.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $129.02 while ending the day at $136.63. During the trading session, a total of 892342.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.7% decline from the average session volume which is 836290.0 shares. ALNY had ended its last session trading at $128.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 ALNY 52-week low price stands at $65.81 while its 52-week high price is $147.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 547.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.30 and traded between $0.269 and $0.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMDI’s 50-day SMA is 0.2632 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8707. The stock has a high of $2.99 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 691584.15 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.96%, as 595,039 ALNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.23% of Titan Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.54% over the last six months.