2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

The shares of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on June 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sesen Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.45.

The shares of the company added by 19.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.552 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 2.72 million shares were traded which represents a -196.17% decline from the average session volume which is 917730.0 shares. SESN had ended its last session trading at $0.54. SESN 52-week low price stands at $0.37 while its 52-week high price is $2.60.

The Sesen Bio Inc. generated 48.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Sesen Bio Inc. has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. JP Morgan also rated TDS as Upgrade on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that TDS could surge by 47.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.31% to reach $32.88/share. It started the day trading at $18.00 and traded between $16.96 and $17.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TDS’s 50-day SMA is 18.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.55. The stock has a high of $34.12 for the year while the low is $14.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.68%, as 2.06M SESN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more TDS shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,957,063 shares of TDS, with a total valuation of $183,640,376. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TDS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $166,549,986 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares by 2.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,317,016 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -197,134 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. which are valued at $156,153,188. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,149,340 shares and is now valued at $136,582,938. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.