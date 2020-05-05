2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP), Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 705.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is 43.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.57.

The shares of the company added by 69.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.95 while ending the day at $4.95. During the trading session, a total of 17.93 million shares were traded which represents a -4597.53% decline from the average session volume which is 381590.0 shares. RVP had ended its last session trading at $2.92. Retractable Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 RVP 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $3.45.

The Retractable Technologies Inc. generated 5.93 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated HEP as Upgrade on April 27, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that HEP could surge by 22.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.01% to reach $17.86/share. It started the day trading at $14.395 and traded between $13.32 and $13.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEP’s 50-day SMA is 14.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.91. The stock has a high of $30.61 for the year while the low is $6.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.57%, as 1.33M RVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.51, while the P/B ratio is 3.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 951.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more HEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 400,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,665,703 shares of HEP, with a total valuation of $93,519,813. Energy Income Partners LLC meanwhile bought more HEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,962,184 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares by 35.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,947,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,153,134 shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. which are valued at $55,376,466. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.