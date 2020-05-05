2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

The shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $15 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PG&E Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2020, to Buy the PCG stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Citigroup was of a view that PCG is Neutral in its latest report on December 18, 2019. Citigroup thinks that PCG is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 209.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.00.

The shares of the company added by 8.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.278 while ending the day at $11.00. During the trading session, a total of 10.27 million shares were traded which represents a 11.98% incline from the average session volume which is 11.67 million shares. PCG had ended its last session trading at $10.14. PG&E Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PCG 52-week low price stands at $3.55 while its 52-week high price is $25.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PG&E Corporation generated 1.96 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.6%. PG&E Corporation has the potential to record 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. BTIG Research also rated ATRC as Initiated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that ATRC could surge by 12.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.81% to reach $47.00/share. It started the day trading at $44.035 and traded between $39.83 and $41.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRC’s 50-day SMA is 35.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.72. The stock has a high of $44.51 for the year while the low is $22.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.15%, as 1.34M PCG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of AtriCure Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 466.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ATRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 30,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,770,430 shares of ATRC, with a total valuation of $193,828,744. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ATRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,422,946 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its AtriCure Inc. shares by 8.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,484,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -242,838 shares of AtriCure Inc. which are valued at $83,438,131. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AtriCure Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,229 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,902,652 shares and is now valued at $63,910,081. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of AtriCure Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.