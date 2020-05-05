2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

The shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $108 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ferrari N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. Goldman was of a view that RACE is Neutral in its latest report on July 16, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that RACE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 185.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.29.

The shares of the company added by 6.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $153.26 while ending the day at $158.53. During the trading session, a total of 569487.0 shares were traded which represents a 9.02% incline from the average session volume which is 625940.0 shares. RACE had ended its last session trading at $148.99. RACE 52-week low price stands at $127.73 while its 52-week high price is $180.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ferrari N.V. generated 1.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.0%. Ferrari N.V. has the potential to record 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.00% to reach $5.17/share. It started the day trading at $1.97 and traded between $1.80 and $1.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRNS’s 50-day SMA is 1.9684 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6931. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $0.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.99%, as 7.90M RACE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.16% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VHCP Management LLC bought more MRNS shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC purchasing 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,502,840 shares of MRNS, with a total valuation of $13,200,765. Lion Point Capital LP meanwhile bought more MRNS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,940,722 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.