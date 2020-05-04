Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

The shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunnova Energy International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Buy the NOVA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that NOVA is Overweight in its latest report on August 20, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that NOVA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.18 while ending the day at $11.53. During the trading session, a total of 649030.0 shares were traded which represents a 5.32% incline from the average session volume which is 685490.0 shares. NOVA had ended its last session trading at $12.60. Sunnova Energy International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NOVA 52-week low price stands at $6.12 while its 52-week high price is $20.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunnova Energy International Inc. generated 83.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.81% to reach $24.60/share. It started the day trading at $15.99 and traded between $14.91 and $15.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGM's 50-day SMA is 16.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.72. The stock has a high of $34.63 for the year while the low is $5.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 58.02%, as 27.90M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.71% of MGM Resorts International shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 3.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 24.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more MGM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,941,014 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,522,989 shares of MGM, with a total valuation of $631,571,270. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $615,136,100 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its MGM Resorts International shares by 4.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 31,180,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,604,127 shares of MGM Resorts International which are valued at $367,924,873. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MGM Resorts International shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 69,561 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,508,524 shares and is now valued at $277,400,583. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of MGM Resorts International stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.