Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

The shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $19 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Redfin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on December 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Craig Hallum was of a view that RDFN is Buy in its latest report on August 21, 2019. Compass Point thinks that RDFN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.00 while ending the day at $19.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a 31.91% incline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. RDFN had ended its last session trading at $21.13. Redfin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 RDFN 52-week low price stands at $9.63 while its 52-week high price is $32.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Redfin Corporation generated 247.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -825.0%. Redfin Corporation has the potential to record -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Stifel also rated AVDL as Initiated on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AVDL could surge by 47.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.37% to reach $17.40/share. It started the day trading at $10.36 and traded between $9.13 and $9.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVDL’s 50-day SMA is 8.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.77. The stock has a high of $13.49 for the year while the low is $1.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 47.53%, as 6.50M RDFN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.93% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 922.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 99.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more AVDL shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 1,215,136 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,616,570 shares of AVDL, with a total valuation of $36,655,566. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more AVDL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,996,467 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares by 7.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,829,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 133,596 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc which are valued at $14,529,295. In the same vein, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,625,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,625,000 shares and is now valued at $12,902,500. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.