Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.63% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.63 while ending the day at $1.69. During the trading session, a total of 691000.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.14% decline from the average session volume which is 669970.0 shares. HEPA had ended its last session trading at $1.87. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.10 HEPA 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $16.49.

The Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 14.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.3036 and traded between $0.2646 and $0.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXAS’s 50-day SMA is 0.1646 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3571. The stock has a high of $1.40 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.56%, as 6.31M HEPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.86% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AXAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -469,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,443,341 shares of AXAS, with a total valuation of $1,263,644. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AXAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $940,233 worth of shares.

Similarly, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by 27.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,162,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,531,682 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $866,609. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 624,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,584,967 shares and is now valued at $554,781. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.