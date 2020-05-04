Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

The shares of Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Casa Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Raymond James was of a view that CASA is Underperform in its latest report on July 30, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that CASA is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.105 while ending the day at $4.66. During the trading session, a total of 900292.0 shares were traded which represents a -66.4% decline from the average session volume which is 541040.0 shares. CASA had ended its last session trading at $5.13. Casa Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 CASA 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $9.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Casa Systems Inc. generated 113.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 144.44%. Casa Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cleveland Research published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is now rated as Underperform. Goldman also rated WDC as Resumed on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that WDC could surge by 41.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.15% to reach $69.20/share. It started the day trading at $41.44 and traded between $38.42 and $40.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WDC’s 50-day SMA is 44.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.44. The stock has a high of $72.00 for the year while the low is $27.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.13%, as 8.72M CASA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.93% of Western Digital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WDC shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,559,013 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,915,841 shares of WDC, with a total valuation of $1,453,197,302. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $813,339,996 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Western Digital Corporation shares by 1.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,106,408 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 219,319 shares of Western Digital Corporation which are valued at $545,488,701. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Western Digital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 808,458 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,738,497 shares and is now valued at $446,936,245. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Western Digital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.