Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL), Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

The shares of Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $9 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caleres Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Needham was of a view that CAL is Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Needham thinks that CAL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.90 while ending the day at $7.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -13.25% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. CAL had ended its last session trading at $8.11. Caleres Inc. currently has a market cap of $326.33 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 2.14. Caleres Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 CAL 52-week low price stands at $3.12 while its 52-week high price is $26.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Caleres Inc. generated 45.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Caleres Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Barclays also rated NBLX as Downgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that NBLX could surge by 0.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.92% to reach $6.33/share. It started the day trading at $7.19 and traded between $6.3007 and $6.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBLX’s 50-day SMA is 6.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.20. The stock has a high of $34.86 for the year while the low is $1.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.74%, as 1.41M CAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.21% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 930.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more NBLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 868.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 8,174,324 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,115,967 shares of NBLX, with a total valuation of $31,905,885. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more NBLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,084,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Noble Midstream Partners LP shares by 113.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,101,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,115,518 shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $7,356,374. In the same vein, Brookfield Public Securities Grou… increased its Noble Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,734,313 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,734,313 shares and is now valued at $6,070,096. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Noble Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.