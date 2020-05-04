Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

The shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sasol Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2019. UBS was of a view that SSL is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SSL is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 236.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.90 while ending the day at $4.21. During the trading session, a total of 5.61 million shares were traded which represents a -77.67% decline from the average session volume which is 3.16 million shares. SSL had ended its last session trading at $4.78. Sasol Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SSL 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $33.05.

The Sasol Limited generated 863.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sasol Limited has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is now rated as Equal Weight. BMO Capital Markets also rated UNFI as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that UNFI could down by -6.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.26% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $11.25 and traded between $10.565 and $11.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNFI’s 50-day SMA is 9.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.70. The stock has a high of $13.51 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.70%, as 9.76M SSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.45% of United Natural Foods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 55.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more UNFI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -237,225 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,478,583 shares of UNFI, with a total valuation of $68,653,392. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UNFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,682,364 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its United Natural Foods Inc. shares by 9.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,398,639 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -444,451 shares of United Natural Foods Inc. which are valued at $40,379,506. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its United Natural Foods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 784,196 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,390,669 shares and is now valued at $31,126,341. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of United Natural Foods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.