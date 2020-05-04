Ride Out The Next Market Storm With MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

The shares of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $1 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MoneyGram International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Outperform the MGI stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. Feltl & Co. was of a view that MGI is Hold in its latest report on January 30, 2017. First Analysis Sec thinks that MGI is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a -8.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. MGI had ended its last session trading at $1.66. MGI 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $6.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MoneyGram International Inc. generated 146.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 242.86%. MoneyGram International Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is now rated as Buy. Needham also rated SGEN as Reiterated on May 01, 2020, with its price target of $163 suggesting that SGEN could down by -6.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $137.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.13% to reach $136.31/share. It started the day trading at $157.00 and traded between $140.05 and $145.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGEN’s 50-day SMA is 118.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.12. The stock has a high of $150.00 for the year while the low is $62.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.92%, as 5.06M MGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more SGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 54,716 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,111,993 shares of SGEN, with a total valuation of $5,781,921,752. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more SGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,107,104,405 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Seattle Genetics Inc. shares by 2.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,803,019 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 241,420 shares of Seattle Genetics Inc. which are valued at $1,246,452,332. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Seattle Genetics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,567,321 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,307,338 shares and is now valued at $1,189,260,658. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Seattle Genetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.