Ride Out The Next Market Storm With California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

The shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $2 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of California Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on May 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Goldman was of a view that CRC is Sell in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Mizuho thinks that CRC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.29 while ending the day at $2.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.34 million shares were traded which represents a 44.49% incline from the average session volume which is 4.21 million shares. CRC had ended its last session trading at $2.80. CRC 52-week low price stands at $0.85 while its 52-week high price is $22.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The California Resources Corporation generated 17.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.7%. California Resources Corporation has the potential to record -11.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Citigroup also rated DRH as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that DRH could surge by 0.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.19% to reach $5.73/share. It started the day trading at $6.03 and traded between $5.555 and $5.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRH’s 50-day SMA is 5.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.07. The stock has a high of $11.79 for the year while the low is $1.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 77.46%, as 6.38M CRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.33, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DRH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -154,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,782,180 shares of DRH, with a total valuation of $166,533,474. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,282,415 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by 7.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,929,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 936,918 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company which are valued at $65,681,941. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 667,682 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,221,153 shares and is now valued at $51,923,457. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.