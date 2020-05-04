Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

The shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $31 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCF Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Buy the TCF stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Neutral rating by Janney in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TCF is Neutral in its latest report on October 28, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that TCF is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.70 while ending the day at $27.32. During the trading session, a total of 791548.0 shares were traded which represents a 33.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. TCF had ended its last session trading at $29.69. TCF Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.47, with a beta of 1.93. TCF 52-week low price stands at $16.96 while its 52-week high price is $47.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.96%. TCF Financial Corporation has the potential to record 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Goldman also rated TEX as Downgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that TEX could surge by 14.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.68% to reach $16.07/share. It started the day trading at $15.415 and traded between $13.67 and $13.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEX’s 50-day SMA is 16.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.59. The stock has a high of $33.49 for the year while the low is $12.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.61%, as 4.50M TCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.74% of Terex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.67, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 309,438 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,260,509 shares of TEX, with a total valuation of $104,260,909. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,818,062 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Terex Corporation shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,628,942 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 117,897 shares of Terex Corporation which are valued at $66,471,607. In the same vein, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… increased its Terex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 832,475 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,418,850 shares and is now valued at $49,094,686. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Terex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.